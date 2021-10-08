Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.90 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.96 ($23.49).

DEQ stock opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 12-month high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.32.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

