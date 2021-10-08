Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$6.64 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

