DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $248,928.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $190.73 or 0.00349560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

