Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DHIL traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $182.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959. The stock has a market cap of $582.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

