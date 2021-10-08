Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.79.
DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
DGII stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 112.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Digi International by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
