Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DGII stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 112.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Digi International by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

