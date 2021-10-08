DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

DBRG opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

