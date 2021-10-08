Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,845 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $136,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

