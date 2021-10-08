Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 271,118 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,309,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $145,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.