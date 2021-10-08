Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $132.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.57% of Hope Bancorp worth $132,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.79 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

