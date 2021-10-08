Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,337,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $133,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

