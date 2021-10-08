Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $139,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

