Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 239,840 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 239,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.84% of Matson worth $134,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

