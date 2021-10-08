Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.07 and last traded at $247.90. 224,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 311,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.14 and its 200 day moving average is $222.90.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

