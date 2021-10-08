DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.88.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.