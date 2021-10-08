Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Purchases C$363,084.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,296.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 2,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,485.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 34,600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,416.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 51,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,760.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 119,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,608.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 26,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00.

TSE:DPM opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

