Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:DYNT remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 174,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

