Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $309,910.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
