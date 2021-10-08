Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $309,910.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

