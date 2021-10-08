E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 6.1%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 833,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,433,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

