e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ELF opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 117.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

