EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,204 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 93.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

MEG stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.