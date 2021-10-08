EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of JAKKS Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.