EAM Investors LLC Sells 10,533 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

