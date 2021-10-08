EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.54% of Harrow Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318 over the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harrow Health stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

