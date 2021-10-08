Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 8,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 331,965 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $885.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

