EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.97. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.64 and a 12-month high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

