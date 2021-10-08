eBoost Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $887.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00331439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.