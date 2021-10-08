eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $43.53 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

