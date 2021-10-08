Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,633. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.43 and a 200 day moving average of $351.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

