Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.65 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.29. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

