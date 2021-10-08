Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 192.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,992 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 248.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 170,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 121,650 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in CSX by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 346,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 166,482 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

