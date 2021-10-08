Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

