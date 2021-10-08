Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9,904.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 778,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,459,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 217,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

ICE stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $127.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

