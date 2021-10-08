Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,404 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

