Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 514 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.33. 1,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

