Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 646 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,826,000 after buying an additional 499,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

KMB traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $132.95. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

