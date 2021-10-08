Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $903,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

EMR stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

