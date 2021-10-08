Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.83. 5,624 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

