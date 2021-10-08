Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Buys 15,200 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,054.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,143,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,395,000 after purchasing an additional 227,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187,654. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

