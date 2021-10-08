Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,637. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.