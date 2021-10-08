Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

