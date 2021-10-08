Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $229.18 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,512,246 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.43% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $229,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

