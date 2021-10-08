Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $381.51 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 87,098 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $138,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $783.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $776.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.46, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $733.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

