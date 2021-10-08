Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,386 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of ConocoPhillips worth $274,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,326 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 240,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,954. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $72.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

