Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 50,659 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50,659 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of The Home Depot worth $484,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

NYSE HD traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $351.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.