Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $197,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,128. The firm has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

