Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.