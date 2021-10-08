Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after acquiring an additional 516,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 818,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

