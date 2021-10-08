EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

EOG stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

