EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $99.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 309.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 260.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

