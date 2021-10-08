Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05. NIKE has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

